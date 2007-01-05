2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4680/01
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
5 attachments
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.
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