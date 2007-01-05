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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph

Discontinued

Multi-Styler

HP4680/01

Make your hair dreams come true

It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.

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Girl Glam

Make your hair dreams come true

  • 5 attachments

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

Crimper for added texture

Crimper for added texture

This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.

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