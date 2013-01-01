Search terms

Straightener

HP4686/22
    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Straightener

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

    Straightener

    Take control with the SalonStyle & Control hair straightener. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight hair styles.

      SalonStyle & Control straightener

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      Easy lock for convenient storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Curly
        • Wavy
        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin
        For fragile hair
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Pink/black with patttern
        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Power
        39 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

