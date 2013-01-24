Home
SalonMultistylist

Multi-Styler

HP4696/10
  Creative styles, constant care
    Creative styles, constant care

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

      Creative styles, constant care

      SalonSuper Stylist

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Ready to use indicator

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      Crimper for added texture

      Crimper for added texture

      This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.

      3 styles: straight, big curls and waves

      3 styles: straight, big curls and waves

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

      The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

      Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

      Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

      Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

      If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

      Large curling tong for big curls

      If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

      Included: hairclips for easy styling

      Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Included: Brush for smooth hair

      Use this high quality brush to detangle and smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        100-240V  V
        Color/finishing
        blue
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Material housing
        various

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

