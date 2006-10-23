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  • Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Multi-Styler

    HP4698/01

    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

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    Multi-Styler

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    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    SalonMultistylist 10 in 1

    • 10 attachments
    • Ceramic
    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

    Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

    Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

    This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

    EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

    EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

    Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Ready to use indicator

    Ready to use indicator

    This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

    The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

    10 different attachmentsr for unlimited variation in styling

    Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

    Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

    Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

    Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

    If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

    Flat tong for textured waves

    With this original tong shape you can be creative and make fantastic shapes, textures and waves.

    Large curling tong for big curls

    If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

    Spiral curling tong for loose waves

    The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves in an easy way.

    Included: hairclips for easy styling

    Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

    Heat resistant pouch

    This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

    Safety stand for easy use

    The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions F-box

      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      296x40x80.5(H)  mm
      F-box dimensions
      350x70x240(H)  mm
      Weight of net product incl. attachements
      734  g
      F-box volume
      5880  cm³
      F-box weight (including product)
      1060  g

    • Hair type

      End result
      Multi-styles
      Current hair style
      • Straight
      • Wavy
      • Curly
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      Hair thickness
      Thin
      For fragile hair
      Yes

    • Pallet

      Number of layers
      5
      Pallet dimensions
      1200x800x100  mm
      Number of A-boxes per layer
      6
      Pallet quantity
      240  pcs

    • Weight and dimensions A-box

      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      8
      A-box dimensions
      590x255x370(H)  mm
      A-box volume
      55666.5  cm³
      A-box weight
      800  g

    • Serviceability

      Replacement
      Yes

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China
      EAN F-box
      8710103203926
      CTV code
      8844-698-01
      EAN A-box
      8710103203933

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      Metallic night blue with dark navy accent
      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Power
      25  W
      Material housing
      PC

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