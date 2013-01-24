Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Multi-Styler

HP4698/22
Overall Rating / 5
  • More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Styler

    HP4698/22
    Overall Rating / 5

    More creative styles, constant care

    The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Styler

    More creative styles, constant care

    The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

    More creative styles, constant care

    The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Styler

    More creative styles, constant care

    The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      More creative styles, constant care

      Your style with SalonSuper Stylist

      • SalonSuper Stylist
      13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

      13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

      Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

      Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

      Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

      Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.

      Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

      Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

      With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy, no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!

      Heat resistant pouch

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Crimper for added texture

      Crimper for added texture

      This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

      5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

      5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      Included: Brush for smooth hair

      Use this high quality brush to detangle and smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

      Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

      If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

      Large curling tong for big curls

      If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

      Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

      Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

      Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

      The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        140  °C
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Color/finishing
        silver
        Material housing
        various

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Cool tip
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair thickness
        Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.