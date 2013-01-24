Home
SalonDry Travel

Travel hairdryer

HP4829/00
Overall Rating
    

    Professional results anywhere

    The 2000 W SalonDry Travel hair dryer has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Professional results anywhere

      SalonDry Travel Hair Dryer

      • 2000W
      • Foldable
      • Dual voltage
      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

      Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

      This stylish travel pouch makes it even more convenient to store your hairdryer or take it with you when travelling.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-127 and 220-240  V
        Cord length
        2  m
        Color/finishing
        Metalic silver and dark blue
        Wattage
        2000  W

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

