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    SalonDry Hairdryer

    HP4940/00

    Great results wherever you go

    Don’t leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

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    SalonDry Hairdryer

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    See all Hair dryers

    Great results wherever you go

    SalonDry Travel Hair Dryer

    • 1600W
    • Foldable
    • Worldwide voltage
    • Travel pouch
    1600W for gentle drying

    1600W for gentle drying

    This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

    Three flexible settings for more control

    Three flexible settings for more control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Foldable handle for easy portability

    Foldable handle for easy portability

    This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

    Dual voltage for worldwide use

    Dual voltage for worldwide use

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Travel pouch included

    This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Color/finishing
      various
      Power
      1200-1600/1350-1600  W
      Wattage
      China: 1350 W
      Voltage
      110-127/220-240  V
      Wattage
      1600  W

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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