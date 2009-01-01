2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4982/00
The dryer that gives the results you want
Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.
2000W
This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
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