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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8119/00

4.6

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

This 1200W hair dryer comes with a ThermoProtect setting and Keratin coating to ensure maximum care during your drying experience. The ionic technology ensures you will minimize frizz and achieve the beautiful shiny results you desire.

See all benefits

Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

  • KeraShine

  • IonBoost

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

ThermoProtect

ThermoProtect

As built-in protection for your hair, ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without over-drying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level for shiny, healthy looking hair.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/06/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product know what I need

I like HP8119/00 because it makes my hair dried quickly without damaging hair. Hair dryer temperature can be customized to your needs. Hair also remain healthy because keratine-infused ceramic coating. Easy to carry wherever I go. So, thanks philips because it helps take care of my hair!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

28/05/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

So glad that I found this product

Though I have short hair, I do concern about my hair caring and styling. I don't like my hair get dry. Philips Hairdryer HP8119/00 have all I need to protect my hair from damage. It's keratin coated ceramics and it's thermoprotect just awesome! Thanks for this amazing product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

26/05/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

Thank to Philips Kerashine Hairdryer, saya bisa pede dengan rambut pendek!

Saya lebih suka nge-blow rambut, supaya lebih bervolume, karena pada dasarnya rambut saya tipis. Tentu saja pakai hairdryer. Tapi hairdryer yang terlalu panas juga akan merusak rambut. Apalagi saya makainya setiap kali habis keramas dan tiap hari pula. Tapi untung ada Philips Kerashine Hairdryer HP 8119 ini. Ah, kenapa juga nggak sejak rambut saya masih panjang ya :)) Saya jadi kembali seneng nge-blow rambut. Semua karena kelebihan-kelebihan yang dimiliki oleh hairdryer ini. Pas dipakai nge-blow, ada tiga setelan yang bisa disesuaikan dengan gaya rambut yang kita mau. Saya coba yang paling panas pun, ternyata nggak sepanas hairdryer saya yang lama. Wahhhh, senengnya saya!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer

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