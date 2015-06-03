2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This 1200W hair dryer comes with a ThermoProtect setting and Keratin coating to ensure maximum care during your drying experience. The ionic technology ensures you will minimize frizz and achieve the beautiful shiny results you desire.
KeraShine
IonBoost
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
As built-in protection for your hair, ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without over-drying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level for shiny, healthy looking hair.
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ke2Nai
03/06/2015
Indonesia
This product know what I need
I like HP8119/00 because it makes my hair dried quickly without damaging hair. Hair dryer temperature can be customized to your needs. Hair also remain healthy because keratine-infused ceramic coating. Easy to carry wherever I go. So, thanks philips because it helps take care of my hair!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer
RedCarra
28/05/2015
Indonesia
So glad that I found this product
Though I have short hair, I do concern about my hair caring and styling. I don't like my hair get dry. Philips Hairdryer HP8119/00 have all I need to protect my hair from damage. It's keratin coated ceramics and it's thermoprotect just awesome! Thanks for this amazing product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer
RedCarra
26/05/2015
Indonesia
Thank to Philips Kerashine Hairdryer, saya bisa pede dengan rambut pendek!
Saya lebih suka nge-blow rambut, supaya lebih bervolume, karena pada dasarnya rambut saya tipis. Tentu saja pakai hairdryer. Tapi hairdryer yang terlalu panas juga akan merusak rambut. Apalagi saya makainya setiap kali habis keramas dan tiap hari pula. Tapi untung ada Philips Kerashine Hairdryer HP 8119 ini. Ah, kenapa juga nggak sejak rambut saya masih panjang ya :)) Saya jadi kembali seneng nge-blow rambut. Semua karena kelebihan-kelebihan yang dimiliki oleh hairdryer ini. Pas dipakai nge-blow, ada tiga setelan yang bisa disesuaikan dengan gaya rambut yang kita mau. Saya coba yang paling panas pun, ternyata nggak sepanas hairdryer saya yang lama. Wahhhh, senengnya saya!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8119/00 Hairdryer