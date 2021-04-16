2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The new Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 400W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.
400W
Compact
This 400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
4.8
of 5
36
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Evapirazzi
16/04/2021
Indonesia
The great product
Easy way to use the hair dyer, easy to bring everywhere
Pros
Baik.
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-03-16
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-03-16
Inna awesome
29/06/2020
Indonesia
chic colors, multi functions, durable
i love this product so much. chic colors, multi function and more over it has Thermal Protection setting so this hair dryer not damage my hairs. this product so durable. I've been using his product over 4 years and still very excellent performance.
Pros
chic color, multi fuction, thermal protect so this is protect my hair, durable
Cons
it will be nice if reduce of sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2018-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2018-06-29
elll01
02/12/2021
Indonesia
worth it
dengan watt 400, hair dryer ini cukup memuaskan. sudah ada 3 pilihan untuk anginnya, semoga awet.
Pros
lebih hemat listrik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-02