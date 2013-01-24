Mini dimensions. Maxi performance
Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.
With a length of 19cm, the straightener is 30% smaller, lighter and more compact than a standard straightener*, making it easy to carry around, wherever you go. *vs. HP8319
The straightener is small, light and compact and can be carried around for quick touch ups before a meeting, before going out or while traveling.
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.
Technical specifications
Features
