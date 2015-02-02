2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mini dimensions. Maxi performance
Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere.
Ceramic plates
200 C temperature
Travel pouch
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
myzzel
02/02/2015
Philippines
this product has great design.
just bought the product a month ago and i so love it. its so convenient. its like i am carrying my own saloon in my pouch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8301/00 Essential Care mini
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8301/00 Essential Care mini