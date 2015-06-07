2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
Ionic Care
Extra wide plates
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.7
of 5
36
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
lidialie
07/06/2015
Indonesia
great product! easy to use :)
This product is really easy to use, its wide plates takes less time to straighten my hair than the usual ones I used. Also, because it's made of ceramic, it doesn't get stuck on my hair. It also gets hot fast, so my husband didn't need to wait for a long time for me to finish straightening my hair every morning.. :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
niaharyanto
01/06/2015
Indonesia
Philips Hair Straightener sangat bagus
Philips Hair Straightener sangat bagus sekali. Selain bisa meluruskan rambut dengan cepat, Philips Hair Straightener juga mampu menjaga rambut tetap sehat dan indah. Saya mencobanya setiap hari. Setelah dua bulan ini, rambut saya tetap sehat. Tak ada lagi keluhan rambut kering atau rusak. Tidak seperti catok rambut yang lainnya. Jika ingin punya tampilan rambut yang lurus, sehat, dan indah, gunakan Philips Hair Straightener ini. Untuk para pekerja kantoran, mahasiswa, atau pun pelajar yang tak punya waktu karena terburu-buru di pagi hari, tetapi ingin tampilan rambutnya lurus dan indah, Philips Hair Straightener cocok untuk kamu semua. Hanya dengan 5 menit saja, rambut sudah lurus dan indah seperti habis dari salon mahal. Pokoknya, Philips Hair Straightener recommended banget!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Khalida
14/05/2015
Indonesia
Great Product
This product easy to use and to handle. It makes hair look shine and beautiful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener