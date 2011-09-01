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Discontinued

Straightener

HP8342

Respect your hair day & night

Philips offers you the unique Care Touch® setting to maintain your straight style for longer with less damage.

See all benefits

SalonStraight Respect

Respect your hair day & night

  • SalonStraight

  • Respect

Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

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