2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8342
Respect your hair day & night
Philips offers you the unique Care Touch® setting to maintain your straight style for longer with less damage.
SalonStraight
Respect
Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
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