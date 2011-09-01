Search terms

Straightener

HP8342
    Philips offers you the unique Care Touch® setting to maintain your straight style for longer with less damage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips offers you the unique Care Touch® setting to maintain your straight style for longer with less damage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips offers you the unique Care Touch® setting to maintain your straight style for longer with less damage. See all benefits

      SalonStraight Respect

      • SalonStraight
      • Respect
      Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

      Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

      Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      2 m cord for ease of use

      2 m cord for ease of use

      The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.

      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

      Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        230  °C
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heating time
        30s
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

