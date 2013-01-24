Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair
The new Philips KeraShine Ionic straightener with Keratin infused ceramic plates allows you to get the straight hair style you want, while being gentler on your hair. See all benefits
Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service