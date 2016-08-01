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  • Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair

    KeraShine straightener

    HP8348/00

    Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair

    The new Philips KeraShine Ionic straightener with Keratin infused ceramic plates allows you to get the straight hair style you want, while being gentler on your hair.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    KeraShine straightener

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    See all Straighteners

    Straighten with care, for silky smooth hair

    with Keratin infused Ceramic

    • Care Edition
    • Ionic
    • 230°C
    • Keratin Ceramic coating
    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

    230°C professional high heat for perfect results

    230°C professional high heat for perfect results

    This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

    Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

    Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

    Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution

    Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

    ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

    Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.

    No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

    You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Straight
      Hair thickness
      • Medium
      • Thick
      • Thin
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Short

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Heating time
      30
      Maximum temperature
      230  °C

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Ready for use indicator
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Ion conditioning
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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