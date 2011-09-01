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  • Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care

    Prestige Straightener

    HP8361/00

    Healthy looking style with extra care

    Philips Straightener Prestige provides you with ultimate care while styling with keratin-infused ceramic plates and ionic care. Get optimal results and shiny look with gently vibrating plates.

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    Prestige Straightener

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    Healthy looking style with extra care

    • Keratin-infused plates
    • Vibrating plates
    • Ionic care
    • 230°C professional temperature
    Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny look.

    Gently vibrating plates for optimal styling results

    Gently vibrating plates for optimal styling results

    Gently vibrating plates spread hair evenly to enhance optimal styling results for all the hair.

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

    Up to 230°C professional high heat for perfect results

    Up to 230°C professional high heat for perfect results

    Professional high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

    Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

    Digital display with 12 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type, for smooth results.

    Gentle temperature setting for touch-ups

    Gentle temperature setting for touch-ups

    Refresh your style during the day with gentle temperature setting that prevents overheating and cares for your healthy-looking hair.

    Ready to use indicator

    Ready to use indicator

    This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

    2.5m long cord

    2.5m long cord

    The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

    Included: heat resistant pouch

    Included: heat resistant pouch

    .

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Straight
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      • Short
      Hair thickness
      • Thick
      • Thin

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5  m
      Heating time
      30s
      Maximum temperature
      230  °C

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Ready for use indicator
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Keratin-infused ceramic plates

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes

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