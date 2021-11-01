HP8401/00
Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy-to-use Philips straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.See all benefits
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Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.
The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.
Technical specifications
Features
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