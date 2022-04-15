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2 year warranty

Curler

Discontinued

Support

Curler

HP8605/00

Curler

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 709.4 kB
  • 15 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 934.1 kB
  • 18 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting