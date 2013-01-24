Create styles with care
What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.
Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.
Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.
