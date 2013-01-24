Home
  Create styles with care
    Airstyler

    HP8650/00
    Create styles with care

    What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles

    Airstyler

    Create styles with care

    What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles

      Create styles with care

      Create your own style with the Salon Airstylist

      • 3 styling attachments
      • 3 heat settings
      650W for beautiful results

      650W for beautiful results

      This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

      Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        white and purple
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes
        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        yes
        Shaping brush
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Voluminous
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Medium
        • Thick

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

