2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8650/00
Create styles with care
What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles
3 styling attachments
3 heat settings
This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.
Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
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