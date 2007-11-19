Home
  Close shave
    Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Micro Groove, Lift & Cut technology and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close, comfortable shave.

    Electric shaver

HQ46

Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Micro Groove, Lift & Cut technology and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close, comfortable shave.

    Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Micro Groove, Lift & Cut technology and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close, comfortable shave. See all benefits

    Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Micro Groove, Lift & Cut technology and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close, comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Close shave

      Lift & Cut system

      • Rechargeable
      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Up to 30 minutes cordless shave

      Up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving System
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour-following
        Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charge indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

