    The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Travel pouch for easy storage

      Travel pouch for easy storage during travelling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        20 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome
        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

