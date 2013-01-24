Home
6000 series

Electric shaver

HQ6073
Overall Rating / 5
  A closer shave
    6000 series Electric shaver

    HQ6073
    Overall Rating / 5

    A closer shave

    This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result.

    6000 series Electric shaver

    A closer shave

    This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

    A closer shave

    This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

    6000 series Electric shaver

    A closer shave

    This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      A closer shave

      With battery low indicator
      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Battery low indicator

      Battery low indicator

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Shaving time
        13 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        40  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

