6000 series

Electric shaver

HQ6095/16
  Cut it close
    6000 series Electric shaver

    HQ6095/16
    Cut it close

    The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour following system guarantees a ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

    6000 series Electric shaver

    Cut it close

    The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour following system guarantees a ultra close shaving result.

    Cut it close

    The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour following system guarantees a ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

    6000 series Electric shaver

    Cut it close

    The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour following system guarantees a ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      Cut it close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      • With Precision Cutting System
      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      3D Contour-following system

      3D Contour-following system

      The 3D Contour-following system allows the individual shaving heads to move, enabling them to closely follow the curves of your face and neck. For a perfectly close shave, even in the difficult to reach areas.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Cordless and corded use

      Cordless and corded use

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D contour following System
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Shaving time
        13 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome
        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        40  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

