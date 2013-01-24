Home
Electric shaver

HQ912

HQ912
    Philips HQ912 electric shaver

    The washable, rotary, two headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

      Philips HQ912 electric shaver

      A fresh clean shave for success

      Independently floating heads + reflex action

      Independently floating heads + reflex action

      Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

      Lift & Cut

      Lift & Cut

      This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

      Anti-slip grip

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Lift & Cut

      This unique Philips HQ912 dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charge indicator
        Charging
        Shaving: cordless shaving only
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        30 minutes
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving heads

        Lift and Cut
        Yes

