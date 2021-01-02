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  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Mixer

HR1530/83

5

| (1) Review

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

See all benefits

Powerful 240W motor

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 240W

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Multiple speeds and pulse function

Multiple speeds and pulse function

Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

Powerful 240 Watt motor

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

02/01/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Sangat Suka Dengan Semua Produk Dari Philips

Sering Buat Kue Bolu, Es Krim, Brownis Sebagai Usaha Di Rumah Dan Cemilan Untuk Keluarga Saya●●● Hasilnya Sangat Memuaskan Dan Sangat Sempurna Hasilnya

Pros

Hasilnya Selalu Sempurna

Cons

Tidak Ada

This review was made for HR1530/83 Mixer

Date of Use 2019-01-01

This review was made for HR1530/83 Mixer

Date of Use 2019-01-01

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