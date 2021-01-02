2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1530/83
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.
240W
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Emak Fachryqal
02/01/2021
Indonesia
Sangat Suka Dengan Semua Produk Dari Philips
Sering Buat Kue Bolu, Es Krim, Brownis Sebagai Usaha Di Rumah Dan Cemilan Untuk Keluarga Saya●●● Hasilnya Sangat Memuaskan Dan Sangat Sempurna Hasilnya
Pros
Hasilnya Selalu Sempurna
Cons
Tidak Ada
This review was made for HR1530/83 Mixer
Date of Use 2019-01-01
This review was made for HR1530/83 Mixer
Date of Use 2019-01-01