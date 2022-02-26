2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1559/10
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter
170W
Auto-driven bowl
Primary red
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
4.8
of 5
26
Reviews
Iwank
26/02/2022
Indonesia
very reliable product
has been passed down from generation to generation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Inna awesome
29/06/2020
Indonesia
elegance ergodemis and softly sound
this product is beyond my espectation. sound so softly, ergonomic design and also low stage. the colors I love it so much
Pros
ergonomic design, low wattage, cute colors, softly sound
Cons
no nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-05-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-05-28
Mbk dhe
10/12/2020
Indonesia
Cepat mengembang hemat listrik
Suka karena awalnya nyoba waktu demo bersama rajawali chefnya pakai philiph ini kemudian saya coba ternyata ringan n cepat mengembang d adonan n hemat listrik pastinya
Pros
Hemat listrik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-11-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer
Date of Use 2020-11-10