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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1559/10

4.8

| (26) Reviews

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter

See all benefits

Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 170W

  • Auto-driven bowl

  • Primary red

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

26

Reviews

2
1

26/02/2022

Indonesia

Indonesia

very reliable product

has been passed down from generation to generation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

29/06/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

elegance ergodemis and softly sound

this product is beyond my espectation. sound so softly, ergonomic design and also low stage. the colors I love it so much

Pros

ergonomic design, low wattage, cute colors, softly sound

Cons

no nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-05-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-05-28

10/12/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

Cepat mengembang hemat listrik

Suka karena awalnya nyoba waktu demo bersama rajawali chefnya pakai philiph ini kemudian saya coba ternyata ringan n cepat mengembang d adonan n hemat listrik pastinya

Pros

Hemat listrik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-11-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/10 Mixer

Date of Use 2020-11-10

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