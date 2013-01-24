Home
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, with storage box
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      Powerful 400 Watt motor

      Storage box included

      Storage box included

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Speeds
        3
        Voltage
        230-240  V
        Cord length
        1.10  m

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White/orange

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Storage box
        Yes

