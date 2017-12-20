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  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Stand mixers

HR1565/55

3.3

| (6) Reviews

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper.

See all benefits

Mixer with rotating bowl

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 400 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

3 l rotating bowl

3 l rotating bowl

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

6

Reviews

2

20/12/2017

Singapore

Singapore

My Phillips mixer .

I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers

04/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Large bowl

I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/55 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/55 Stand mixers

28/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers

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