Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1661/90
    Maximum results, minimum effort

    Delicious meals at home have never been easier with this powerful, versatile Philips hand blender. Enjoy silky smooth results for a longer time thanks to its revolutionary ProMix blending technology and titanium coated blades! See all benefits

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      ProMix Blender for smoothest results

      • 750 W
      • ProMix (Titanium)
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
      • 20 speeds + Turbo
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Titanium coated blade

      Titanium coated blade

      The new golden colored titanium coated blade is more than six times harder than its predecessors and three times harder than a Samurai sword. This ensures your blade stays sharper for even longer.

      Best in class 750 W motor

      Best in class 750 W motor

      Best-in-class motor for optimal food preparation.

      20 speed settings

      20 speed settings

      20 Speed settings for best performance.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Wide range of accessories separately available

      Wide range of accessories separately available

      The hand blender fits a wide range of brilliant accessories to save time and effort for busy families. Bringing small kitchens an advanced flexibility in preparing homemade dishes. Benefiting from a simple one-button ‘release system’, you easily and intuitively change between its handy range of accessories. The accessories range includes a XL chopper, compact chopper, whisk, potato masher, food processor accessory.

      Extra powerful turbo button

      Extra powerful turbo button

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Beaker 1200ml for blending, whisking and mixing.

      Beaker 1200ml for blending, whisking and mixing.

      A beaker 1200ml for blending, whisking, mixing is included with the handblender. The beaker for the handblender comes with a handy spout, handle and measures.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Power
        750 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        20
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        With 1 button

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker
        1200 ml
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Titanium
        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        Stainless steel and PP
        Color(s)
        Ink black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

