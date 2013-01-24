Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Juicer

HR1811/71
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Juicer

    HR1811/71
    Find support for this product

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to its compact design, storage has never been easier! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to its compact design, storage has never been easier! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer

      Homemade juice easily

      Compact for easy storage

      • 300 W
      • 0.5L
      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      300 W juicer with 2 speeds

      300 W juicer with 2 speeds

      300 W juicer with 2 speeds for soft and hard fruit.

      Compact design needs minimal space to store

      Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice

      The micromesh sieve within the juicer enables you to enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with lavender accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

      • General specifications

        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Suction feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Pulp container
        500  L

      • Dimensions

        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        232x330x470
        Product weight
        2,48  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3,59  kg

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.