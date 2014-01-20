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  • Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily

    Daily Collection Juicer

    HR1811/71

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to its compact design, storage has never been easier!

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    Daily Collection Juicer

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    Homemade juice easily

    Compact for easy storage

    • 300 W
    • 0.5L
    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

    300 W juicer with 2 speeds

    300 W juicer with 2 speeds

    300 W juicer with 2 speeds for soft and hard fruit.

    Compact design needs minimal space to store

    Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

    Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

    Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

    Enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice

    The micromesh sieve within the juicer enables you to enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Bright white with lavender accents
      Material housing and clamps
      PP

    • Dimensions

      Box dimension (WxHxD)
      232x330x470
      Product weight
      2,48  kg
      Weight incl. Packaging
      3,59  kg

    • Easy to clean

      Dishwasher-safe accessories
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      300  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Pulp container
      500  l

    • General specifications

      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      2
      Safety clamps
      Yes
      Suction feet
      Yes

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