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  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily

Discontinued

Juicer

HR1821/70

4

| (1) Review

Homemade juice easily

With this Philips juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.

See all benefits

Juicer: Easy to serve. Easy to store

Homemade juice easily

  • 220W

  • 0.5L

  • White blue

Micro mesh filter for more juice

Micro mesh filter for more juice

The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.

Small and compact design

Small and compact design

Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

20/05/2014

Singapore

Singapore

pretty awesome

easy to use with simple design that is easy to manage. not too complicated. good!

This review was made for HR1821/70 Juicer

This review was made for HR1821/70 Juicer

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