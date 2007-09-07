2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2011/70
Tough blending made easy
This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
2 L glass jar
with mill
2 speed and pulse
Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.
Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
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