Daily Collection

Blender

HR2011/70
  Tough blending made easy
    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2011/70
    Tough blending made easy

    This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits

      Tough blending made easy

      Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

      • 350W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with mill
      • 2 speed and pulse
      Serrated blade

      Serrated blade

      Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Multiple speeds

      Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      High quality glass jar

      Scratches and smells are prevented by this high quality glass jar.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Material housing
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        0,4  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

