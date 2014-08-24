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  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen

Discontinued

Blender

HR2020/70

3.2

| (13) Reviews

The perfect fit for any kitchen

This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor

See all benefits

Compact blender to make storage simple

The perfect fit for any kitchen

  • 400W

  • 1.75 L plastic jar

  • 2 speed and pulse

  • Easy storage

Store jar over base

Store jar over base

Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.

Serrated blade

Serrated blade

Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

13

Reviews

3
2

24/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

reat product, good value

I bought this blender in Nov 2011 and have used it a lot, mainly for milkshakes and soups. The large capacity jug is excellent. One of the key factors in my choice was noise as my previous liquidiser made quite a racket, but this one is much more bearable. Unfortunately after nearly 3 years the jug has developed a hairline crack and slowly drips, but I am delighted to find that I can buy a replacement jug. I would almost certainly have bought the same complete model again otherwise. It is a 400w blender and not a food processor so I would not expect it to handle v hard/frozen items. I bought originally from another 'major' online retailer and never realised that the jug turns over for storage - Doh! I should have come straight to Philips in the first place :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Bought for making Soups. It does exactly what it is advertised to do. Speedy and reasonably quiet.. Easy to use.Storage with inverted lid ideal for limited space. Nice large jug.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

Bought for making Soups. It does exactly what it is advertised to do. Speedy and reasonably quiet.. Easy to use.Storage with inverted lid ideal for limited space. Nice large jug.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender

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