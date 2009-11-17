2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2067/02
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill and filter
5 speed and pulse
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.
Crush ice with this simple push button.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
shilpy
17/11/2009
United Kingdom
Design Shortsight
I bought this blender for its powerful motor wattage but didn't realise the common grinding part for both the jars made its usage questionable. The lid is so difficult to open and close for the small jar that I have given up using it.
This review was made for HR2067/00 Blender
This review was made for HR2067/00 Blender