2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra power for superior blending and crushing
The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.
750 W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Awards
4.5
of 5
75
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
XiaomingSun
01/07/2012
Singapore
With this mode of Blender, I can control the speed and get what I want, specially the smoothie function. Fabulous!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
MIE_LIANGQUAY
01/07/2012
Singapore
I have make a correct choice of purchasing the Philips Blender that nowadays I spend time in creating whatever fruit juice that i think of.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Liu_JiaxiLiu
20/06/2012
Singapore
This blender produces low volume of noise when blending at level 1. This is good as it does not wake my family members up in the morning when I use it! Love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender