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  • More than a blender More than a blender More than a blender

    Blender

    HR2115/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

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    Blender

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    More than a blender

    Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

    • 600W
    • 2 L Plastic Jar
    • with multi mill
    • 5 speed and pulse
    Powerful 600W motor

    Powerful 600W motor

    Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

    Multiple speeds

    Multiple speeds

    Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

    Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

    Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

    Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

    Multi mill accessory

    Multi mill accessory

    Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.

    Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

    Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

    Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

    Easy cleaning soft touch panel

    Easy cleaning soft touch panel

    Clean easily wipe out the surface.

    Quick clean button

    Quick clean button

    One touch quick clean button to clean the jar and blade effectively.

    2 year guarantee

    2 year guarantee

    With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

    All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

    All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Polypropylene (PP)
      Color(s)
      White
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material blender jar
      SAN

    • Accessories

      Mill
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      600  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      2  l

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      5 and pulse

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