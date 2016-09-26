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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2116/40
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender

Discontinued

Blender

HR2116/40

More than a blender

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

See all benefits

Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

More than a blender

  • 350 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • Multi mill

Multiple speeds

Multiple speeds

Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

Technical Specifications

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