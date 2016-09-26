2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2116/40
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
350 W
2 L glass jar
Multi mill
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
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