Series 5000

Blender Core

HR2221/30
  Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2221/30
    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

      ProBlend Crush Technology
      5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

      5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

      With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

      Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

      Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

      The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

      Strong 700 W motor

      Strong 700 W motor

      Strong 700W motor for blending and mixing easily

      With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

      With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

      With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

      Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

      Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

      Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

      Will help to create a variety of local dishes

      Will help to create a variety of local dishes

      A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

      With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

      With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

      With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

      ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

      The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Spatula
        • Mill

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Prefix programs
        5+2
        Type of lid
        Removable
        Blade
        4 star blade
        Preset Button
        Piano Button
        Speed UI
        Piano Button
        Number of speed settings
        5 and pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Working capacity jar
        1.5  L
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Power
        700  W

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Dessert Green

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel

