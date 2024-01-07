2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2221/30
Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.
ProBlend Crush Technology
With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce
The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster
The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.
3.9
of 5
38
Reviews
BTSJ
07/01/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great for home use
Easy to operate. Well made, powerful and sturdy. Great to make breakfast smoothies..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core
ModPi
10/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Excellent workhorse in the kitchen
We love this combo of blender, mincer and grinder. On top of that the Crush Ice option works very well too. However the max ice tt you can put in each time is quite limiting but with some patience it's all good!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core
Vannesa N
21/09/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Perfect kitchen helper
Ice crushes in seconds. The blender is fast and easy to use. Overall good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core