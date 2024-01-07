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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2221/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
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Discontinued

Series 5000Blender Core

HR2221/30

3.9

| (38) Reviews

Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

38

Reviews

3

07/01/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great for home use

Easy to operate. Well made, powerful and sturdy. Great to make breakfast smoothies..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

10/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Excellent workhorse in the kitchen

We love this combo of blender, mincer and grinder. On top of that the Crush Ice option works very well too. However the max ice tt you can put in each time is quite limiting but with some patience it's all good!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

21/09/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Perfect kitchen helper

Ice crushes in seconds. The blender is fast and easy to use. Overall good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2223/01 Blender Core

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