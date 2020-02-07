Search terms

EN
ID
  • Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2223/60

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.

    See all benefits

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    Similar products

    See all Blender

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

    • ProBlend Crush Technology
    Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

    Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

    Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

    5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

    5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

    With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

    With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

    With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

    With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

    With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

    With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

    With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

    Strong 350 W motor

    Strong 350 W motor

    Strong 350W motor for blending and mixing easily.

    Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

    Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

    The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

    Will help to create a variety of local dishes

    Will help to create a variety of local dishes

    A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

    ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

    The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Chopper
      Yes
      Included
      • Jar
      • Spatula
      • Filter
      • Mill

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      350  W
      Capacity jar
      2  l
      Working capacity jar
      1.5  l

    • Design

      Color(s)
      Misty Dawn

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Removable
      Number of speed settings
      5 and pulse
      Prefix programs
      5+2
      Blade
      4 star blade
      Preset Button
      Piano Button
      Speed UI
      Piano Button

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless Steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3214/35

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3214/05

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3213/35

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3213/05

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3212/55

    • Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

      HR3210/55

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.