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  • Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    5000 Series Blender

    HR2223/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal.

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    5000 Series Blender

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    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Perfect texture for sambal, bumbu, bakso and more

    • ProBlend Crush Technology
    ProBlend Crush technology crushes ice and hard ingredients

    ProBlend Crush technology crushes ice and hard ingredients

    Powerful ice-crush function perfectly crushes cubes for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts twice as fast as previous models.

    350-watt motor delivers powerful performance

    350-watt motor delivers powerful performance

    Strong 350W motor for blending, chopping, and mixing easily for fast, consistent, and perfect end-results with right texture.

    Motor Thermal Protection prevents overheating

    Motor Thermal Protection prevents overheating

    Avoid breakdowns and overheating for longer blender life.

    2-liter blender jar feeds the whole family

    2-liter blender jar feeds the whole family

    The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

    Quick Select Programs for perfect results every time

    Quick Select Programs for perfect results every time

    Instantly select the optimal speed setting for smoothies, sauces, soups, desserts, and ice crushing in the blender jar or sambal, chopping and garlic peeling with the 3-in-1 Sambal Maker.

    3-in-1 Sambal Maker for bumbu, bakso, sambal and more

    3-in-1 Sambal Maker for bumbu, bakso, sambal and more

    One accessory with three attachments: sambal blade, chopping blade and garlic peeler. Ultimate versatility to make quick work of your favorite recipes.

    Garlic peeler handles 20 cloves in 10 seconds

    Garlic peeler handles 20 cloves in 10 seconds

    Peel up to 20 cloves of garlic in just 10 seconds with garlic peeler.

    S-shearing blade for perfect texture

    S-shearing blade for perfect texture

    Our patented sambal blade imitates the action of a mortar and pestle, pushing ingredients back towards the grinder for a thick, chunky sambal texture up to 4 portions.

    Chopping blade for homemade bumbu and bakso

    Chopping blade for homemade bumbu and bakso

    Prepare up to 2 portions of fresh bumbu or bakso with the perfect texture every time.

    The HomeID app puts delicious recipes at your fingertips

    The HomeID app puts delicious recipes at your fingertips

    Download the HomeID app and explore a world of delicious drinks, healthy smoothies, and more.

    Easy to clean with detachable parts

    Easy to clean with detachable parts

    Rinse the detachable blade unit and accessories under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Jar
      • Spatula

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      350  W
      Capacity jar
      2  l
      Working capacity jar
      1.5  l

    • Design

      Color
      Misty dawn

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Removable lid
      Number of speed settings
      5 and pulse
      Prefix programs
      5+2
      Blade
      4-star blade
      Preset Button
      Piano button
      Speed UI
      Piano button

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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    Accessories for this product

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