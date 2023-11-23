Search terms

5000 Series

Blender

HR2223/70
  Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal
    5000 Series Blender

    HR2223/70
    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal.

    5000 Series Blender

    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits

    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits

    5000 Series Blender

    Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal

    Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits

      Perfect texture for sambal, bumbu, bakso and more

      • ProBlend Crush Technology
      350-watt motor delivers powerful performance

      Motor Thermal Protection prevents overheating

      2-liter blender jar feeds the whole family

      Quick Select Programs for perfect results every time

      3-in-1 Sambal Maker for bumbu, bakso, sambal and more

      Garlic peeler handles 20 cloves in 10 seconds

      S-shearing blade for perfect texture

      Chopping blade for homemade bumbu and bakso

      NutriU app puts delicious recipes at your fingertips

      Easy to clean with detachable parts

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Spatula

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Working capacity jar
        1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        Misty dawn

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Removable lid
        Number of speed settings
        5 and pulse
        Prefix programs
        5+2
        Blade
        4-star blade
        Preset Button
        Piano button
        Speed UI
        Piano button

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

