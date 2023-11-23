Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal
Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal
Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits
Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal
Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy the smoothest blends and homemade sambal
Blend in no time with Philips 5000 Series Blender with ProBlend Crush technology. 3-in-1 Sambal Maker features chopping blade, garlic peeler, and S-shearing blade that imitates the action of a mortar and pestle for perfect homemade sambal. See all benefits
Powerful ice-crush function perfectly crushes cubes for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts twice as fast as previous models.
Strong 350W motor for blending, chopping, and mixing easily for fast, consistent, and perfect end-results with right texture.
Avoid breakdowns and overheating for longer blender life.
The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.
Instantly select the optimal speed setting for smoothies, sauces, soups, desserts, and ice crushing in the blender jar or sambal, chopping and garlic peeling with the 3-in-1 Sambal Maker.
One accessory with three attachments: sambal blade, chopping blade and garlic peeler. Ultimate versatility to make quick work of your favorite recipes.
Peel up to 20 cloves of garlic in just 10 seconds with garlic peeler.
Our patented sambal blade imitates the action of a mortar and pestle, pushing ingredients back towards the grinder for a thick, chunky sambal texture up to 4 portions.
Prepare up to 2 portions of fresh bumbu or bakso with the perfect texture every time.
Download our NutriU recipe app to explore a world of delicious drinks, healthy smoothies, and more.
Rinse the detachable blade unit and accessories under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher.
Country of origin
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design
General specifications
Finishing
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.