Viva Collection

Pasta and noodle maker

HR2332/12
    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2332/12
      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

      Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

      Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

      The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.

      Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

      The Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding; it also guarantees good texture and taste of the pasta and noodles.

      Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

      The smart built-in storage for shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen tidy and neat at all times.

      Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

      It has seamless and compact design. You can always keep it on the coutertop or store in the cabinet without occupying a lot space.

      Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

      Accompanying the machine is a recipe book created by culinary experts, providing you with inspiration for fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodles.

      4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine

      To create your favorite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 4 default classic shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. The specialist shaping discs enable double extrusion process to assure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.

      Make 450 gram of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

      Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.

      Add your favorite ingredients for your own flavors

      By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favorite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavor by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beet or spinach.

      The long kneading tube makes smooth, bouncy dough

      The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect and bouncy dough.

      A uniquely designed stirring bar to mix the dough

      The uniquely designed kneading tube is featured with angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of shaping mouths
        4
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Safety lock

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        150  W
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        400 x 230 x 323  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        350 x 135 x 287  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.4  kg
        Weight of product
        4.7  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        Vapor dusk

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

