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    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2332/12

    Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

    Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage.

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    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

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    Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

    Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

    • White
    Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

    Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

    The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.

    Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

    Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

    The Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding; it also guarantees good texture and taste of the pasta and noodles.

    Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

    Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

    The smart built-in storage for shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen tidy and neat at all times.

    Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

    Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

    It has seamless and compact design. You can always keep it on the coutertop or store in the cabinet without occupying a lot space.

    Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

    Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

    Accompanying the machine is a recipe book created by culinary experts, providing you with inspiration for fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodles.

    4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine

    4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine

    To create your favorite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 4 default classic shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. The specialist shaping discs enable double extrusion process to assure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.

    Make 450 gram of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

    Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.

    Add your favorite ingredients for your own flavors

    By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favorite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavor by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beet or spinach.

    The long kneading tube makes smooth, bouncy dough

    The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect and bouncy dough.

    A uniquely designed stirring bar to mix the dough

    The uniquely designed kneading tube is featured with angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Cleaning tool
      • Measuring cup
      • Recipe booklet

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      150  W
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Color of control panel
      Vapor dusk

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      400 x 230 x 323  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      350 x 135 x 287  mm
      Weight of product
      4.7  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      6.4  kg

    • General specifications

      Number of shaping mouths
      4
      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Safety lock

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material accessories
      Plastic

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