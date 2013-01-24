Home
Daily Collection

ProMix Handblender

HR2533/00
  Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

HR2533/00

    HR2533/00
    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

      Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

      Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

      • Intuitive
      • Easy
      • Powerful
      Anti-Splash blade guard

      Anti-Splash blade guard

      The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend

      Ergonomic design

      Ergonomic design

      The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

      Single button release system

      Single button release system

      Easily attach and detach accessories for vairous functons with one press of a button.

      Single whisk

      Single whisk

      Single Whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more.

      650W Powerful Motor

      With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals

      Compact chopper

      With the compact chopper accessory, you can easily chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Beaker
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Compact chopper
        • Whisk

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        1

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650  W

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Design specifications

        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic

