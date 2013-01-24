Home
    Citrus press

HR2790/06

With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

      500 ml jug, compact design

      • 0.6 L
      • 25 W
      • Auto reverse
      • Cord storage
      Save space with the handy cord storage system.

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      500 ml juice jug

      Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Mineral green & white
        Material excl. jug
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

