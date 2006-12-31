2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2790/06
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.
0.6 L
25 W
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Cord storage
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
Save space with the handy cord storage system.
Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
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