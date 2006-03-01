Mini blender
Convenient and easy to use
220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Convenient and easy to use
with dry and wet mill
- 220W
- 0.4 L plastic jar
- with filter, mill and chopper
- Pulse
Wet mill
Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.
2 beakers with lid
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.
Mill
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
Technical Specifications
-
Design specifications
- Color(s)
-
Ivory with blue accents
- Material housing
-
PP
- Material knife
-
Stainless steel
- Material blender jar
-
SAN
-
Accessories
- Mill
-
Yes
-
Technical specifications
- Power
-
220
W
- Voltage
-
220-240
V
- Frequency
-
50/60
Hz
- Capacity small jar
-
200
ml
- Capacity blender jar
-
1,5
L
-
General specifications
- Speed setting
-
1
- Integrated cord storage
-
Yes
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.