Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Mini blender

HR2870/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fast, fresh and healthy Fast, fresh and healthy Fast, fresh and healthy
    -{discount-value}

    Mini blender

    HR2870/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast, fresh and healthy

    Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mini blender

    Fast, fresh and healthy

    Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy! See all benefits

    Fast, fresh and healthy

    Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mini blender

    Fast, fresh and healthy

    Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all blender

      Fast, fresh and healthy

      • 250W
      • 0.6 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • 2 speed
      Low and high speed pulse

      Low and high speed pulse

      Blend at high or low speed and pulse with the speed control.

      600 ml jar

      600 ml jar

      With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Chopper for chopping various ingredients

      Chopper for chopping various ingredients

      The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Easily blend soy bean milk or fruit juice without pips or seeds with this Philips blender.

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

      Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

      Smoothie beaker

      Smoothie beaker

      Smoothie beaker, make your individual smoothie and take it wherever you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes
        Smoothie beaker
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        0,75  L
        Capacity chopper
        350  ml
        Capacity mill
        350  ml
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.