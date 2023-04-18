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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Philips Walita Blender Accessory
HR2939/55
Family is everything!
The Philips set of accessories will complete your blender. Chop easily different kinds of ingredients every day. Easy to use and easy to clean!
Chopper
for RI2044
for HR206X, HR207X
.
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