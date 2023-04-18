Search terms

Philips Walita

Blender Accessory

HR2939/55
Walita
Walita
    Philips Walita Blender Accessory

    HR2939/55
    The Philips set of accessories will complete your blender. Chop easily different kinds of ingredients every day. Easy to use and easy to clean! See all benefits

    Philips Walita Blender Accessory

      Family is everything!

      The chopper that completes your blender

      • Chopper
      • for RI2044
      • for HR206X, HR207X

      Chop easily all kinds of ingredients like meat, nuts, garlic

      .

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material jar
        SAN
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

