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2 year warranty

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  • Family is everything!
  • Family is everything!

Philips WalitaBlender Accessory

HR2939/55

Family is everything!

The Philips set of accessories will complete your blender. Chop easily different kinds of ingredients every day. Easy to use and easy to clean!

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The chopper that completes your blender

Family is everything!

  • Chopper

  • for RI2044

  • for HR206X, HR207X

Chop easily all kinds of ingredients like meat, nuts, garlic

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