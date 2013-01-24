Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you'll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We've designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.
For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.
The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.
Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
