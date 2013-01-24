Easily performs 25+ functions

The Food Processor comes with 7 accessories to perform 25+ functions. The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Metal disk inserts to handle medium shredding and granulating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. And an emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.