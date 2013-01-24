Effortless versatility
This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless versatility
This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.
Effortless versatility
This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless versatility
This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.
With this food processor range, you can create an endless variety of dishes, using 29-33 different cooking techniques (named "functions"), from crumbling and creaming to folding in. The exact number of cooking functions varies per model: The HR7735 and HR7739 offer 29 cooking functions, the HR7740 offers 31 functions, the HR7744 offers 32 functions, and the HR7745 gives you most flexibility, with 33 cooking functions.
Assembly and disassembly of a food processor was never easier: no more fiddling with the bowl or lid to find the right position to assemble: just click them on and off from any angle, by pressing the Click&Go button.
Thanks to the special ergonomic design of the underside of the bowl and lid, you don't have to search, twist and turn to find the right position to click them into place. They are designed to fall into place at any angle, effortlessly.
The extra large bowl allows for large working volumes: it can handle up to 1.25 kg heavy dough, 2 kg light dough, 1.8 l soup, and 7 eggwhites.
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories