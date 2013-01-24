Home
7000 Series

Kitchen Machines

HR7922
    Versatility and performance

    The Kitchen Machine HR7922 is designed to deliver great results for all recipes. With 3 different types of beaters, you can do a variety of dishes effortlessly and together with the high motor power it is easy to mix the heaviest doughs! See all benefits

    Versatility and performance

      Versatility and performance

      Create your favorite recepies effortlessly

      • 800W
      • 5L stainless steel bowl
      • 4 accessories
      • 12 speeds

      Powerful 800W motor

      The HR7922 has great motor power to mix your favorite recipes in an easy and efforless way

      12 Speeds

      12 speed control selection to get the right setting for every task

      5L stainless steel bowl

      5L stainless steel bowl capacity

      4 accessories

      Whisk, dough hook, beater and Splash guard guarantee the possibility to create a variety of recipes effortless. Just choose each accessory for the recipe that fits the most.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Finishing

        Color(s)
        Black
        Bowl Capacity
        5 L
        Bowl Material
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Whisk
        • Dough hooks
        • Beater and Splash guard

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

