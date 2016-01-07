ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3570/40

3

| (4) Reviews

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • 1000W

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Modern design to complement your home environment

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

07/01/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great product, fantastic sound

Good sound and not large/bulky. Was a little tricky to use at first but quickly got use to it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

17/10/2014

Australia

Australia

Thius product has great sound

After having my Phillips 5.1 for 2 years my son finally came over and set it up correctly. I can not believe what I was missing out on with the great sound system and so easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

12/08/2023

Australia

Australia

Remote failed don’t recommend

Poor quality remote failed. Sound was good, can’t find replacement

Pros

Good sound

Cons

Remote failed

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Date of Use 2022-08-11

This review was made for HTB3570 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Date of Use 2022-08-11

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.